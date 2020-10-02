To tremble: Amnesia Rebirth shows its first gameplay

The Amnesia saga returns for Halloween with a new installment set in the African desert, where new scares, phenomena and creatures await us.

It has rained a lot since 2013, when the last game in the series, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, was released on PC, but Frictional Games is back and arrives just for Halloween. The new installment of the series, Amnesia: Rebirth, will land on PC and PS4 on October 20, and as the date is just around the corner, its developers wanted to show us a first gameplay of the game, a first preview of what what awaits us and what will populate our nightmares from the end of the month.

The video makes it clear that, even focusing as “the rebirth of the saga”, this installment maintains most of its benefits and identity traits. It is once again a first-person horror adventure in which exploration and puzzles seem essential. We will be surrounded by disturbing and disturbing creatures and we will have to keep calm, sanity, to flee from them in time and move on.

Terror in Africa

This time the story is set in Algeria, a country where our protagonist, Tasi Trianon, awakens. A character who, of course, does not know what she is doing there and why she is alone. So reads the synopsis of the game: “You are Tasi Trianon and you wake up in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What have you done? Where are the others? Follow the tracks of the journey, gather the fragments of your Shattered past. This is your only chance to survive the vicious horror that threatens to devour you. ” Despite what its setting may suggest, Amnesia: Rebirth is set in the same universe as the original, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, and like that one, we are warned that it will be plagued by “gore, corpses, extreme violence, naked and strong language. ”

We will see what surprises await us in Algeria from October 20 on PS4 and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG). Until then, you can catch up on the saga through Amnesia: The Collection, or get tanned in the genre with the latest Frictional Games proposal, SOMA, from which its creators have promised to rescue some narrative elements.



