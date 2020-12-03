To Small Bitcoin Investor: The Ropes Are In Someone Else

Qiao Wang, entrepreneur and cryptocurrency trader, made bullish statements about the Bitcoin (BTC) price today. Saying that BTC will exceed the $ 20,000 price threshold, Qiao Wang stated that this year’s bull run is different from 2017. Making a comparison between individual investors and institutional investors, the trader said that “the strings are in someone else’s hands” this year.

The Bitcoin price, which was $ 7,000 at the beginning of this year, is trading above $ 19,300 on December 3. While Bitcoin has almost tripled in value in the past 11 months, a trader named Qiao Wang thinks this increase will continue for a while. But while the famous crypto currency commentator says this, he also warns investors against the turmoil that may occur in the market.

It is “inevitable” to exceed 20 thousand dollars

Bitcoin managed to equalize the price record it broke in December 2017 on many cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Bitfinex, Huobi and Kraken this month. However, Bitcoin, which approached the $ 20,000 level in both 2017 and 2020, has not yet exceeded this level.

In today’s tweet, Qiao Wang said that Bitcoin could exceed $ 20,000 “anytime” and that is “inevitable”. BTC, which is $ 700 to $ 20,000, has come to the fore with the statements and projects of institutional investors such as Guggenheim and BlackRock in recent weeks. Wang; He explained that these developments will affect the crypto money market in the coming weeks.

This time the ropes will be in the hands of corporations

The cryptocurrency commentator said that after Bitcoin exceeds $ 20,000, “underlying indicators will start to make no sense.” According to the trader’s estimates, investors will be able to make transactions based on the momentary fluctuations (momentum) during the day, not on the indicators after that point.

Another challenge for investors, in Qiao Wang’s view, is to predict when the price reaches its peak. Making a comparison with Bitcoin’s bull runs in the past years, Wang used the following statements:

“This time it will be very difficult to predict when Bitcoin is at the top… (Bull run) too many individual investors will participate, but I think the market will be in the hands of institutional investors this time. That’s why, this time we need to pay attention to macro developments (such as inflation news). “



