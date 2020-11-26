To show you behind the scenes of Disney The Mandalorian

Featuring the backstage of The Mandalorian, the Disney Gallery documentary series will have a sequel on Disney +. According to the What’s On Disney Plus page, the show’s second season will debut later this year.

According to the “leaked” information in a Disney Australia ad, the attraction arrives on the streaming platform on December 25th. That is, one week after the showing of the final episode of the 2nd year of the series derived from the Star Wars universe.

Divided into 8 episodes, the Disney Gallery shows executive producer Jon Favreau leading a conversation with actors, directors and members of the production. With each program, they present details about the backstage of The Mandalorian.

For example, there is an episode dedicated to the innovative digital capture technology of The Volume. Meanwhile, another program features composer Ludwig Göransson developing the soundtrack and revealing his inspirations.

For now, there is no information on the topics that will be covered in season 2. However, the format must be slightly different from the original, as the coronavirus pandemic may have prevented the recording of the meetings.

Upcoming Disney Gallery

In addition to The Mandalorian, other Disney + exclusive productions will also win the Disney Gallery itself. According to the Slash Film website, WandaVision will also have a documentary series exploring the backstage of the Marvel heroes’ sitcom.

So, Disney should adopt this format to reveal the secrets behind the cameras. Which is great to satisfy the curiosity of people involved with the audiovisual medium and fans of the series.



