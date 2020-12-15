To protect her son, Polly Gray decides to betray Tommy

The events of season six of Peaky Blinders are rumored to begin shortly after Mosley’s speech and fans will no doubt want to know where Tommy is. Will he really take his own life or fight his enemies?

While Michael’s mother Aunt Polly (Helen McCrory) remained loyal to Tommy, she switched sides at the last minute in Peaky Blinders because she didn’t know what she was doing.

Aunt Polly will fight her loyalty as she finds out who will be the best to run Shelby’s business in Peaky Blinders. If you decide to help your son Michael succeed, could you murder Tommy to get her off the scene once and for all?

Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders fans have been busy speculating who revealed Tommy’s plan to get rid of Mosley. One has recently pointed out why Johnny Dogs (Packy Lee) is the culprit.

Peaky Blinders fans explained that it is almost impossible to believe because he has been with Tommy from the beginning, but that makes his betrayal even more painful.

It’s surprising that the Billy Boys from Peaky Blinders knew exactly where to find Aberama’s campground and blamed Johnny for revealing the location.

Tommy rejected Aberama’s allegations saying it was impossible, Peaky Blinders fans explained. That is the only thing we get. But why not? Besides, the killer could be anywhere.

Despite Finn making a mistake, the guy he told his plans to had no way of knowing Aberama was going to kill Jimmy McCavern (Brian Gleeson) nor could he know the location of the shooter in Peaky Blinders.



