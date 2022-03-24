To Improve Performance, Stranger Of Paradise Gets Baldness Mod

Stranger Of Paradise: That modders are very creative people, everyone already knows. This time, though, it looks like they’ve outgrown it. To improve Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’s performance and make it a little funnier, a Reddit user created a tool to make characters bald.

MorrisonGamer created a tool to turn shaders on and off after he found an explanation on Twitter as to why the title has so many issues with frame rates per second.

The “DeathChaos” profile explained that the resolution and framerate get worse during gameplay because the character modeling is poorly optimized, which compromises the overall experience.

FF Origins Strangers of Paradise seemingly has a lot of framerate (and resolution/visual) issues (especially on consoles), it's because their models are genuinely the worst optimized thing I've ever seen, including stuff like 30mb geometry for (some) common enemies. pic.twitter.com/IeZTg5QSMs — DeathChaos (@DeathChaos25) March 19, 2022

Another Twitter user, AkiraJkr, showed how the game can drop to a 25 FPS rate just because of the addition of a coat on the character. Depending on the graphics card, Stranger of Paradise can drop to 8 FPS on PC.