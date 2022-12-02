“To hell with the Tories”: The Kunts Announce The Next Christmas Number One Bet

The Kunts have released a new Christmas track called “Fuck The Tories” in a new bid for the Christmas number one spot.

A new song by British punks, officially released on December 16, is a sharp criticism of the Conservative Party and the current political and social climate.

“They screwed up the economy, they screwed up the NHS / they screwed up the environment, we’re in a fucking mess,” they sing on the track, accompanying a video of someone in a Boris Johnson mask wrestling with a pensioner.

The Kunts said in a statement that it is “a prickly but factually accurate protest song that in simple words sheds light on 12 years of corruption, lies and incompetence of conservatives.”

Their fake website added that the song goes like this: “Spreading a little bit of Christmas misery to those who gave us such a shitty year (and the previous 11 years…).”

You can listen to “Fuck The Tories” and watch the video below.

The Kunts’ two previous singles, “Boris Johnson Is A Fucking C**t” and “Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t”, both reached number five on the UK Singles chart in 2020 and 2021 respectively as they attempted to score Christmas number one.

Last year they lost to LadBaby’s number one “Sausage Rolls For Everyone“, a rivalry that also led to the bands feuding with each other in the press.

Speaking about their first success, frontman Kant told NME last year: “Believe me, as someone who has spent most of the last 25 years selling their obscene goods in pubs with 100-200 seats, it was overwhelming.”

They also released their anniversary single “Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce” earlier this year.

“For me, who grew up on folklore around the “God Save the Queen” of the Sex Pistols, who lost the first line in 1977, the anniversary celebration always seemed like a good chance to express any grievances that could be. with our unelected head of state and her helpless offspring,” frontman Kant told NME at the time.