To Elon Musk: Don’t Talk About What He Doesn’t Know

Microsoft Founder Bill Gates criticized Elon Musk in an interview with CNN. Expressing that Musk is good at his own business, Gates said he is not interested in vaccinations, so he should avoid talking about such matters. No response has come to Musk Gates at the moment.

Every individual around the world has been talking about the coronavirus outbreak for a long time. People transmit information, sometimes heard by experts, and sometimes hearsay about the epidemic that emerged in Wuhan, China and spread all over the world and became a pandemic. This is not a problem when it is done by ordinary people, but the explanations of well-known names about the pandemic can be criticized by some.

We all know Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX. Musk, which we know with his colorful personality, sometimes manages to be on the agenda with his successes or with his scandals and sometimes with his statements. But frankly, Musk also sometimes makes inappropriate statements. Here, Elon Musk’s comments on the coronavirus pandemic were harshly criticized this time by Microsoft Founder Bill Gates.

Bill Gates is one of those who care about coronavirus pandemics. Gates even quit his job at Microsoft to help humanity get rid of this pandemic and is currently dealing with coronavirus-related work. Although some segments see coronavirus Bill Gates as a plan, Gates strongly rejects these claims. Speaking in an interview with CNN, Gates brought the word to Musk and made harsh statements.

“Don’t mess with things you don’t know”

Elon Musk has not taken the coronavirus to ti since the beginning of the pandemic process. Even Musk, who made explanations about the subject at the beginning of the pandemic, said that the matter was taken very seriously and there was a meaningless concern. In another statement, Musk said that children had innate immunity to COVID-19, causing a legend to spread. Elon Musk’s explanations of this kind seem to have infuriated Bill Gates.

In an interview with CNN, Bill Gates said that Elon Musk really produced very high quality electric motor vehicles, and the rockets he sent to space also worked well. Expressing that Musk was not interested in vaccines, however, Gates expressed his hopes that his statements were ugly and that he would not talk further about the issues he was not involved in. So Gates said to Elon Musk implicitly, “Don’t talk about things you don’t know.” he said.

After Gates’ comments, the eyes turned to Elon Musk. Because Musk was a sharp-spoken person, and he was answering no matter who he was. However, Elon Musk has not responded to Gates for now. It looks like a new polemic issue will erupt between Elon Musk and Bill Gates in the coming days.



