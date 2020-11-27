To Deceive Facial Recognition Systems: Anonymizer

If you are concerned about a company developing a facial recognition tool using your profile photo, Anonymizer is just the tool for you. Although it is not working very well for now, Anonymizer creates fake pictures using your real photos with the support of artificial intelligence.

If you are concerned about companies working on face recognition technologies or cyber bullies taking over your photos online, a new tool called Anonymizer can provide just the service you need.

The artificial intelligence tool developed by Generated Media as a “useful way to show the use of synthetic media” offers images created by artificial intelligence instead of your original photos. The aim is to use images created by artificial intelligence rather than your real images, especially in your social media profile photos.

The artificial intelligence in question was trained with tens of thousands of photographs taken by Generated Media in its studios. The tool utilizes Adversarial Generator Networks (GANs), which consists of a converter that creates new samples to generate these images and a splitter that analyzes how close to reality they are.

When the process is complete, the tool creates a lifelike profile photo for users, or at least tries to do so. To use the tool, simply upload a photo that you look straight ahead. Artificial intelligence gives you the opportunity to choose one of them by creating 20 different visuals that look like you. Thus, your profile photo on social media can be an image created by artificial intelligence.



