TMNT: The last Ronin Universe will return in the new series “Lost Years”

Sometimes it’s hard to give up something that is loved by the fandom, and in the case of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin”, this saying turned out to be strong enough to resurrect the world from the dead. Although they have finally put an end to these annoying turtle brothers, as well as the vast majority of their allies, Kevin Eastman has announced a new series, TMNT: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years, to continue the cruel history of the world. gripped by death and madness. Let the games begin anew.

Although the original series consisted of only 5 issues and was published by IDW for almost two years, TMNT: The Last Ronin turned out to be a bold and steady vision of legendary heroes on a half shell. Reuniting the original creative team of Eastman and Peter Laird, who created the pop culture phenomenon, “The Last Ronin” wove a grim picture of a possible future for the turtles, where only Michelangelo survived to fight the totalitarian rule of the Foot clan. A very harrowing journey in which Michelangelo suffers from the guilt of survivors and, possibly, the delusional fantasies of his now deceased brothers, the series has received critical acclaim for its uncompromising approach, mature themes and remarkable sequence of actions.

So it only made sense that on Saturday, July 23, Eastman announced a new series at the Comic-Con panel in San Diego; a 5-issue series set in the world of “The Last Ronin” called “The Lost Years”, written by Eastman and Tom Waltz and drawn by Eastman and Ben Bishop and S.L. Gallant. This expansion, mainly acting as a prequel to the main story told in the first series, will also include stories from the timeline during the original adventures, as well as the future after this period, which hints that perhaps there may still be another team of turtles fighting in a post-apocalyptic future on the horizon. The first issue, scheduled for release in November, contains a cover of Eastman and Bishop. Check it out here, as well as two versions of Mike Deodato:

Although “The Last Ronin” did a wonderful job by drawing a parable about a team of turtle heroes who are hunted to extinction when their world slides into a dragon nightmare under the heel of Oroku Hiroto’s boot and his army of cyborg ninja minions, the story has left a lot of trace. the details of the history of this world, including what kind of continuity it existed in, were clearly missing. Eastman seems to be hinting that he already has plans to explore this more mature version of the team, hinting at a more philosophical message in this series of additions.