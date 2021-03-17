TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will have controllable character

Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was announced to the world in the last week and has caught the attention of several players. The Gameinformer website team had the chance to chat with the development team and brought some news to the public, including the fact that we will have several characters to choose from.

In the article, it is mentioned that the fact that the trailer shows Mestre Splinter and April O’Neil interacting with some villains practically confirms that they will be controllable characters at some point in the game (or after fulfilling certain conditions). The site team even questioned the products about Casey Jones, but did not get an answer.

Faithfulness to the past

In the chat, Jean-Francois Major, one of the founders of the production company Tribute Games, revealed that the team wanted to bring the whole aura of the 80’s design to the game, and that players can rest easy with the work – after all, the developers are also fans of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello.

“We wanted to bring back a game for fans of the design released in 1987 and also of the arcades that were successful in the 90s because people miss it. We can be included in this group because, personally, I played these titles as a child and I missed them very much. That’s how it started, ”explained Major.

Finally, it was also mentioned that the game will have some modern elements (the trailer shows, for example, a blue bar that can be used for some type of special movement not yet revealed), but without revealing what is coming. In addition, Tribute Games has been in contact with Nickelodeon since 2010 to work on something involving the mutant quartet – and apparently that finally worked, and we just have to wait for the announcement of the release date.