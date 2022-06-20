TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge — Where to Find Classic Titles for Burn

It’s a great time to become a fan of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as 2022 gives players a couple of games to play through. While Konami is preparing its own selection of games in the TMNT: Cowabunga collection, which includes 13 different games, including the popular Tournament Fighters games, fans were able to appreciate the latest game from Dotemu and Tribute Games.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a love letter to classic beat—em-up style cooperative games from the 8-bit and 16-bit eras. Drawing inspiration from games like Turtles in Time, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is full of fan service and callbacks with a bunch of villains like Bebop and Rocksteady, iconic battle levels and even game highlights like throwing infantrymen. on the screen.

However, Tribute Games even includes characters that can be unlocked, including Irma and punk frogs, which then give players additional items to collect in the game’s story mode. One of the first NPC characters players will encounter is Channel 6 boss Bern Thompson, who seems to have lost three classic titles. That’s where Bern can be found, as well as his three titles.

Where to find Bern Thompson

Of all the NPC characters, Bern is the easiest to find. Players of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge can find it in the very first episode by playing in the game’s story mode. After the first part of the level, players will enter an open space with the Channel 6 logo on the wall and three windows, two of which have graffiti of the clan’s feet. The door on the left seems to be moving, as if someone from the other side is knocking on it to avoid getting inside.

As it turns out, this is exactly what happens, so players have to attack it to crack. This will unlock Bern Thompson, who will then unlock his place on the New York City map on the world map. Once Episode 1 is completed, players can visit Bern right below the starting point of the first episode.

Visiting it also opens a new special request in which players must find three classic headlines, newspapers, which can be found in episodes 1, 2 and 4. Finding them all, you will receive 50 points, which are used to level up the currently selected player character. .

Classic Title 1 Location

Having found Bern, it is also likely that players can find the first classic title, since it is located near the end of Episode 1. After entering the TV studio level part near the end, players should look for boxes with the red Foot Clan logo on it.

One with a classic title can be found next to the pizza, right before the boss meets with the classic Turtle villain Bebop. Players will find him when they start seeing Vern tied to a chair, with Krang’s head and a TV camera tied to an office chair. Destroy the box to find the first classic title.

Classic Title 2 Location

The second title is hidden in Episode 2. Fighting on the streets of New York, players will eventually stumble upon a store called TV Zone, which has a lot of bebop propaganda, five televisions and a Channel 6 poster with a mutant warthog in the chef. clothes. Right under this poster is a trash can that can be destroyed to reveal the second classic title.

Classic Title 3 Location

The last classic title is hidden in episode 4 called “Showdown at the Zoo”. Eventually, players will stumble upon an area with Monkeys in the background who throw bananas at the players. At the end of this corridor, before entering the alligator zone, players will see a magazine stand. By breaking it into parts, you will open the third classic header, and for those who chose the previous two, this will fulfill Bern’s special request. After the episode ends, players must return to Bern’s office to score 50 points.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is available on PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.