TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge — How to Defeat Rocksteady (Boss Guide)

In TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, the ninja turtles will have to defeat Rocksteady long before they can fight Shredder in the final beat ’em up match. Rocksteady is one of the most recognizable Ninja Turtles villains who appeared in Shredder’s Revenge. Although he is currently an anthropomorphic rhinoceros, Rocksteady was a human before he pledged allegiance to Shredder. As in other episodes of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Rocksteady is one of two bosses who must be defeated by semi-armored heroes and their allies.

Along with Bebop, Rocksteady is a villain in the 7th series of “Reptiles Running on Roofs!” In addition to destroying Rocksteady and Bebop, TMNT and other playable characters in Shredder’s Revenge can perform a number of additional tests that occur throughout the episode. In particular, “Reptiles Running on Roofs!” has three additional tests for ninja turtles. The first is to complete the level without falling into the pit. The second task is to throw three enemies into the pits. The last task of the episode is to defeat two enemies using traps. Traps during “Roof Running Reptiles!” they are not considered pits, but rather television antennas, traffic cones and hanging boxes, which can be seen throughout the 7th episode.

Episode 7 of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge also contains four hidden secrets that can be found. Before the ninja Turtles get to the battle with the boss of Rocksteady and Bebop in TMNT: you can find Shredder’s Revenge, Secret Diary, Sushi Box, VHS tape and Disgusting Bug. The secret diary can be found shortly after the start of Episode 7 by smashing the red toolbox. After that, TMNT can find the sushi box by breaking the control panel on the construction elevator. The VHS cassette can then be found in a red toolbox in a building under construction. Finally, the disgusting bug can be found in another red tool box next to a large tool cabinet on wheels.

How to Beat Rocksteady in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Rocksteady has four different attacks that he will use against the ninja turtles and their allies. Like many characters in the game, Rocksteady has access to a simple kick. However, the anthropomorphic rhino will also throw grenades, fire ranged weapons, and attack TMNT. Bebop also has Rocksteady-like moves in this TMNT boss battle: Shredder’s Revenge, so players need to be on the lookout for double attacks.

To defeat Rocksteady and Bebop, avoid the simultaneous jerk with which the pair attacks. This will cause them both to collide with each other in order to be stunned for a short time, or at least to fall. Rocksteady’s kick can be resisted without making TMNT flinch, but his long-range and explosive attacks must be avoided at all costs.