TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – Episode 2 Secrets and Collectibles

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is a side-scrolling beat’em-up game inspired by old TMNT games from Konami. Although the campaign in the game is quite short, it takes about 2-3 hours to complete, there are secrets and collectibles at almost every stage, which gives completion lovers a lot of things to find.

To give players an easy way to find everything there is to find, this quick guide will cover the secrets and collectibles in the second episode of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, “The Big Apple, 15:00”.

Secret 1 — Classic Title

After the launch of Episode 2 of Shredder’s Revenge, players must advance through the level until they reach a store called “TV ZONE”.

There will be a pair of televisions turned on in the storefront, and players can find the first secret on earth nearby, which is one of the classic collectibles needed to complete Bern’s side quest. The first of the headlines can be found in Episode 1.

Secret 2 – Irma

As soon as the players pass by the purple car at the car wash, they will see a shaking door above the stairs. Beware of the Foot Clan soldiers in trash bags, then slam the door to reveal Irma’s cameo revealing the second secret in the second episode.

For those who don’t know, Irma was featured in the TMNT animated series in the 80s. Finding her will also unlock a new side quest to find five secret diaries — the first of which is the last secret for Episode 2.

Secret 3 – Secret Diary

Last but not least, the third secret in Episode 2 is a secret diary that can be obtained by destroying a blue mailbox next to a blue car driven by a Foot Clan soldier. Refer to the image above to find out its exact location on the scene.

After collecting the last secret, players will have to fight the boss of the level, Rocksteady.

Episode 2 Problems

Here’s a handy list of the episode’s trials:

Defeat 4 infantrymen using super attacks. Perform 5 throws. Defeat 4 enemies using traps.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge has already been released for Linux, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.