TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – A guide to the location of each Secret Diary

In TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, one of the additional tasks that can be performed is to find the location of each secret diary in the game. Finding the location of every secret diary in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is one of the special requests that can be made for some of the most iconic characters ever to meet with the ninja Turtles. Especially for the Secret Diary locations, this request comes from Irma, April O’Neill’s friend, who first appeared in the 1987 TV series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

For all completed special requests, players will receive a different number of experience points, which can then be used to level up TMNT and other playable characters in Shredder’s Revenge. As soon as the location of the secret diary is found, a magazine icon will appear above the character’s head, accompanied by the inscription “Secret diary found!” message. While the ninja turtles and their allies will have to search everywhere to find the location of every secret diary in the game, not every episode of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge has one of the journals that players can collect.

Before you can find and collect the “Secret Diaries”, TMNT first needs to find Irma in the second episode of “The Big Apple, 15:00”. As the episode progresses, players will eventually reach a large green building in which two infantrymen are hiding in garbage bags to the left and right of the porch leading to the apartment. Knock down the front door with any attack to find Irma’s cameo, which will allow you to discover all five locations of the Secret Diary in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge throughout the game.

Every Secret Diary in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Secret Diary 1: The first location of the Secret Diary is also part of the “Big Apple, 15:00″. Shortly after finding Irma, destroy the blue mailbox to the left of the garage where the infantryman is driving to find the first secret diary. .” Destroy the trash can to the right of the bench next to the infantrymen who are eating popsicles to find this secret diary. At the beginning of episode 5, this secret diary can be found by clicking on the cards to the right of the subway entrance. 4th Secret Diary: The fourth place in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is in the 6th episode “Mall”. The secret diary can be found shortly after the start of episode 6 by smashing the trash can to the left of the Taco counter. The secret diary can be found shortly after the start of Episode 7 by smashing the red toolbox.