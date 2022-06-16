TMNT: Schroeder’s Revenge – Episode 4 Secrets and Collectibles

For TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge players looking for all the collectibles and secrets, this guide will tell you about Episode 4, Rumble in the Zoo. There are four different secrets to uncover throughout the zoo-themed level, and completion lovers will want to find everything they can get.

With over 15 stages and collectibles hidden on most of them, there are plenty of things to collect, even after players complete a fairly short story mode with the TMNT gang.

RELATED TO: TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – All Collectibles and Secrets of Episode 1

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Episode 4 Secrets

Secret 1 – Secret Diary

A few screens after the launch of the fourth episode of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, fans can find the first secret in a trash can next to a pair of infantrymen eating blue popsicles. Smash the trash can to find the secret diary.

The search for the five secret diaries is part of Irma’s side quest, and the first of them can be found in the second episode.

Secret 2 – Attila

The second secret in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is found shortly after the first. There will be an odd pair of blue mailboxes nearby. Smash them to find a character named Attila, a frog featured in the 80s TMNT animated series.

Secret 3 — The Disgusting Bug

After Shredder’s Revenge players pass the second crush, they will come across a section with monkeys hanging on the gate, throwing bananas. Smash the nearest trash can to find the disgusting bug that unlocks the third secret for the scene.

Secret 4 — Classic Title

A few screens after the previous collectible item, players will see more monkeys hanging on the gate. Look in the corner to find a fragile postcard stand. Destroy it to get the next classic title to complete Bern’s side quest.

Shortly after capturing the last collective for Episode 4, players must defeat Surkov and Dirty Bag in a rather difficult boss battle.

It is worth noting that TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge automatically saves game progress after receiving each collectible and secret. Players will see a green icon in the lower right corner of the screen, meaning that the game is saved.

Even if players fail a stage by losing to an enemy or during boss fights, collectibles won’t need to be collected a second time.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is available on PC, Linux, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.