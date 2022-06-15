TMNT Review Reviews: Shredder’s Revenge — Rad Nostalgia

The first reviews of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge are ready, and critics praise the side-scrolling beat-em-up as an entertaining and nostalgic return to the golden age of TMNT games. Streets of Rage 4 publisher Dotemu and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: Game developer Tribute Games announced this old-fashioned action movie early last year, releasing a colorful trailer for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, which dates back to the classic 1987 cartoon, with later interviews and gameplay. the video is slowly but steadily revealing more about this nostalgic passion project.

The premise of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge should be familiar to older gamers who grew up on a variety of arcade-era side-scrolling TMNT games: The evil Shredder and his Foot Clan forces plot to conquer the world by encouraging turtles, Master Splinter and April O’Neill to stop him by fighting enemies on a variety of colorful levels, combining standard battles in the beat-em-up genre and stylish super-tricks. Players who have completed the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge story campaign will be able to unlock the masked vigilante Casey Jones as an additional playable character, as well as many classic TMNT enemies and cameos to enhance the nostalgic experience. The sound presentation of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is sure to excite die-hard fans of turtles and children of the 90s, as the original cast of the 1987 cartoon repeats its roles and music from the legendary Wu-Tang clan.

Related: Buy TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and Get a Free Pizza Hut in Rad Promotion

Of course, all the nostalgic gameplay and well-organized fanservice wouldn’t matter much if the overall gameplay of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge wasn’t good, but fortunately it seems that the critics who played the game before its launch tomorrow enjoyed Dotemu. and the arcade extravaganza Tribute Game with turtles. Early reviews of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge praised the retro feel and solid side-scrolling gameplay, which they say makes the game enjoyable for both longtime Ninja Turtles fans and newcomers to the franchise. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, a cooperative that allows friends to unite locally or online, has received special recognition — although some note that the action can become quite chaotic if more than one player participates in it. Here’s a Breakdown of What Critics Are Saying about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge:

J. Brody Shiri — 4/5 — Screenshot

“Despite the fact that the difficulty of the game is a little uneven, and the movements can be constrained at times, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge largely succeeds as a love letter not only to the classic TMNT side-scrollers, but also to the franchise as a whole.”

– On-screen rant

George Foster — 4,5/5 — TheGamer

“Whether you’re a big fan of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or just someone who appreciates incredible music and enjoyable side-scrolling gameplay, Shredder’s Revenge has something for almost everyone. The Turtles may have gotten a little distracted from the games, but this is one shell of a comeback.”

– Gamer

Mitchell Saltzman — 8/10 — IGN

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is exactly what it looks like: a lovingly crafted reimagining of arcade beat—em-up TMNT from one of the best beat-em-up developers in the business today. This is the perfect game to have in the library when a group of friends comes and you want to play something simple, fun, and you can comfortably finish in one sitting.”

Tom Massey — 9/10 — Nintendo Life

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was created for two years. This is the best game ever created from the “Turtles” series, as well as a faster, more beautiful and exciting game than even Streets of Rage 4. She looks amazing, sounds great. , and awakens childhood memories against all expectations, taking you back to 1987.”

– Nintendo Life

Richard Wakeling — 9/10 — GameSpot

“Playing together is too chaotic and may use some indicators to help you keep track of where you are, but playing with friends is still fun. It’s always difficult to paraphrase a classic retro game, but Shredder’s Revenge avoids obvious traps and successfully leads to the revival of everyone’s favorite mutant turtles.”

– GameSpot

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge isn’t the only retro game TMNT fans will get this year, as several classic Konami games that inspired the latest side—scrolling turtle adventure will be re-released in a recently announced release. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Kovabung Collection. Meanwhile, Limited Run Games has announced a set of physical editions of Shredder’s Revenge, which have special bonuses for fans, including a free Pizza Hut coupon so that players can enjoy their favorite turtle food while making their way through the middle. the streets of New York and beyond.

Dotemu and Tribute Games have decided to bring back the magic of the old TMNT arcade classics with Shredder’s Revenge, and it shows.According to preliminary reviews, two retro-inspired companies have achieved their goal. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge game will be released tomorrow on all major platforms, so very soon fans will be able to dive into the shells of the legendary teenage reptiles to fight the forces of evil again.