TMNT Co-Creator Weighs In on Seth Rogen Reboot

Viewers aren’t the only ones excited about the project, as one of the creators of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Kevin Eastman, is weighing a reboot of Seth Rogen’s animated film. The plot details of the new film are currently unknown, although it is expected to be a fresh look at the cult team of heroes, as well as the second adaptation of the animated film after TMNT 2007. Unlike previous films about teenage mutant ninja turtles, the entire main cast of the animated reboot will be teenagers, and Rogen strives for more authenticity of the main characters compared to adult actors who voiced turtles in previous films.

The development of a new relaunch of the movie “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” was announced in mid-2020, when Paramount Pictures combined both a feature film by Colin Jost and his brother Casey, and an animated film by Rogen and his partner-producer Evan Goldberg. The animated reboot should be directed by Jeff Rowe, who received critical acclaim for his feature directorial debut with the film “The Mitchells against the Machines” based on a script by Brandon O’Brien, who wrote both The Neighbors films for Rogen and Goldberg. Since the rumors about the relaunch of animated Ninja Turtles have mostly died down, one creative close to the franchise wants to know more about the project.

During a conversation with IGN at Comic-Con in San Diego, Kevin Eastman commented on the upcoming relaunch of Seth Rogen’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” The co-creator of the franchise shared his enthusiasm about the project, believing that the Golden Globe and Emmy nominee would bring his own unique vision to the material without needing Eastman’s help. See what Eastman shared below:

“No, I didn’t talk to him, and it’s also great because I really feel like different parts of the Turtles, different universes that Nickelodeon made me work on. For example, comics from the animated series. I worked most recently in the 2012 TV series, and some in Rise. And sometimes they need a creator who… Like turtles versus Batman. It was something unique, the vision of one director, and they didn’t need me. I made a couple of drawings and sketches, but otherwise it was done on my own. And that’s why I think it’s special. Because I don’t want him to get scared or think that if he asks me a question, I’ll tell him, “Well, you have to do it,” that he has to do it. This is his vision and his idea. And I think that’s something that excites me personally, and I think it’s going to be exciting for the fans when they finally see the movie.”

Given Rogen’s famous comedy filmography, expectations for his relaunch of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” were high, especially after it was confirmed that Rowe would direct and O’Brien would be the screenwriter. Although Eastman’s non-participation in the project may cause some to feel skeptical, his confidence in Rogen’s vision of the material and hints that fans will be delighted to watch the film should inspire some hope for what will come of it. Since Rogen also promised that the reboot would actually explore both teen and hero characters, the film seems to offer a much more unique approach to adapting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the movie than previous attempts.

Eastman is not the only one who is confident in the relaunch of Seth Rogen’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”: Paramount and Nickelodeon CEO Brian Robbins said that the film is expected to help launch a new series of films. Robbins also praised Rogen and Goldberg’s passion for the TMNT franchise, pointing out that their love of source material could provide a better adaptation of Eastman and Peter Laird comics, especially after the mostly poorly received films directed by Michael Bay. Only time will tell if it will live up to expectations when an animated film about the Ninja Turtles reboot appears in theaters on August 4, 2023.