Tkay Maidza Shared The Festive New Single “Nights in December”

Tkay Maidza has released a new holiday single called “Nights in December”.

According to a press statement, avoiding traditional Christmas song conventions, Maidza’s “Nights in December” shimmers around a slow reverb beat, reflecting on “new relationships, using winter time in New York as inspiration.”

The song is produced by MSquared, and Maidza reflects on her previous trip to the Big Apple during the holiday season. Listen below:

“I had a trip where I spent the winter in New York, and it was really beautiful, so I almost wanted to recreate that feeling in the song,” explained the musician. “Nights in December” is the last of many individual tracks and collaborative tracks that Maidza will release this year after completing her EP trilogy “Last Year Was Weird” in 2021.

Since the release of the final version “Vol. On July 3 last year, Maidza appeared with JPEGMAFIA in a remix of her track “Last Year Was Weird” “High Beams”, presented on Cosmo Midnight’s “Bang My Line”, and teamed up with Kyle Dion for the February single “HAZY”. A month before, Maidza won the nomination “Best Solo Artist from Australia” at the BandLab NME 2022 Awards ceremony in January.

Speaking about her “Last Year Was Weird” trilogy in an interview with NME earlier this year, Maidza said: “It was all fun because I just trusted my taste and also thought I had nothing to lose.”

Meanwhile, discussing the continuation of the trilogy in an interview with NME 2021, Maidza then hinted that she was “thinking about it now.” She clarified: “I write here and there. Now I feel really inspired… I think my fight or flight has jumped up and I’m really excited to write things and express what I feel.”