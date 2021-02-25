Titans: teaser for season 3 of the DC series

A new teaser for the 3rd season of Titans was released on the official Twitter page of the DC series and highlights the arrival of Black Star (Blackfire) on the program.

The character was born by the name of Princess Komand’r, and is the sister of Estelar and Wildfire, the eldest princess and the eldest daughter of the king and queen of Tamaran, respectively. In the series, she will be played by Damaris Lewis.

Season 3 was confirmed shortly before the end of the second year on Netflix. Filming was scheduled to begin the following year, with the season opening in late 2020.

However, due to the pandemic, production was postponed to October, but the release date has not yet been released.

Check out the mysterious teaser with subtle clues.

Titans: learn more details about the third season of the DC universe series

In its 3rd season, the DC series will feature Jason plotting a plan to defeat the Titans. In the comics, the character was killed by the Joker and came back to life as the Red Hood, taking on a new role as an antihero

Jason Todd had never been adapted to a live-action version before and, even in the animations, he is rarely shown. Still, the character has become one of DC Comics’ most popular antiheroes.

In addition, the iconic supervillain Scarecrow, Dr. Jonathan Crane’s alter ego, also has his presence confirmed in the series.

Other characters confirmed for the next cycle are Superboy (Joshua Orpin), Exterminator (Esai Morales), Jericho (Chella Man), Devastator (Chelsea Zhang), Mercy Graves (Natalie Gumede) and Aqualad (Drew Van Acker).

The 3rd season of Titans will be aired by HBO Max, although it has no confirmed release date. So, keep an eye out so you don’t miss the next news!