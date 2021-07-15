Titans: Season 3 Wins Electrifying Trailer With New Characters!

Titans: Just under a month before the premiere, HBO Max released, this Wednesday (14), another trailer for the 3rd season of Titãs. The screenshots show more details of characters like Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch) and Jonathan Crane (Vincent Kartheiser), who transforms into the villain Scarecrow.

The new episodes of the series promise to be electrifying, as several new faces from DC Comics will be present. American actress and model Damaris Lewis will play the Black Star and Jay Lycurgo will play Tim Drake, one of the Robins, for example.

The unpublished scenes also give another glimpse of the villain Red Hood, who will be a very important character in the story. “When you come after the family, they won’t show mercy,” says HBO of the season.

Check out the new Titans trailer below:

In an interview with Collider, actor Alan Ritchson, who plays Hank Hall in the series, said that this will be “the best season so far”. “And I’m not using hyperbole,” he added.

“Our story shows Dick (Grayson) returning to Gotham – and Gotham is a great character this season. (The season will be) about sons and daughters and him stepping in the shadow of his parents,” series creator Greg Walker told Entertainment Weekly (EW).

The first 3 episodes of Season 3 of Titans premiere on HBO Max on August 12th. The streaming will have a similar strategy to Disney+ and will release new episodes weekly, every Thursday, until October 21st.