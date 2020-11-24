Titans Season 3: Starfire look new is revealed; check out!

The third season of Titans, a DC series, is currently being produced, generating news and surprises for fans of the series. To show behind the scenes and increase the hype of the series, HBO Max released on Monday (23) an image of the new look of Starfire (known in Brazil as Estelar)

New Starfire Costume

The heroine’s costume, which will appear for the first time in the series in Season 3, is a novelty for fans. That’s because, until now, Estelar had only appeared wearing the disguise of superheroine in the comics and cartoons of the Teen Titans of DC Comics.

In the HBO Max series, the character is played by Anna Diop, who will now shine for good as the beloved Starfire. The costume was created by costume designer Laura Jean Shannon.

In addition to the official photo of the costume, the concept art, made by Gina DeDomenico, of the clothes made by Luara was also disclosed. The image shows that the costume designer’s work was simply impeccable.

Check out:



