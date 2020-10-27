Titans Season 3: Red Hood’s new costume

Before production begins on Titans season 3, showrunner Greg Walker revealed that when Jason becomes Red Hood. This is an important deal for the Bat-Family character, as Red Hood has never been seen in live action until now.

The Titans are known for bringing some of the most amazing hero and villain costumes to life. For the main upgrade to Jason’s suit, it’s a pretty solid adaptation of the iconic look he sports in the comics.

However perfect the live-action costume is, there are some elements that didn’t translate as well from the comics as expected. The eyes are not as big as they were for the Titans incarnation.

The addition of the red hoodie is very similar to that of Red Hood in Batman: Arkham Knight after Jason took on that title. At this time, it is unknown what purpose it serves for Jason of the Titans as part of their equipment.

It’s always possible that this unveiled skin will evolve little by little throughout Titans season 3. After all, Jason will be relatively new to his role as Red Hood, allowing for experimentation.

With some elements that have not been translated so well into live action, the Red Hood costume is, overall, a masterpiece. All that’s left now is to finally see some footage of Red Hood in Titans season 3.



