Titans: Season 3 of DC Series Will Be Mind-Blowing, Screenwriter Says

Titans: On his official Twitter account, screenwriter Prathiksha Srinivasan has promised that Season 3 of Titans will be mind-blowing. Known as iZombie, he was one of the writers who joined the production of the DC series in 2020, alongside Joshua Levy (whom he co-starred in Hulu’s film Plan B). The new season will be the first to debut on the HBO Max streaming platform, as the DC Universe service failed.

“You may know me from #PlanB, but I also wrote S3 (season three) of Titans from DC, and I can guarantee that you will never be able to predict all these plot twists. The new season will be mind-blowing”, wrote the screenwriter.

Learn more about the Titans series

Recently, HBO Max released the trailer for the new season, showing a little more about the fate of Dick Grayson, Starfire, Ravenna and the other heroes. In addition to the move to the streaming service, new actors and actresses were also cast, such as Savannah Welch. She will play Barbara Gordon, known as Batgirl in the DC comics.

Actor Vincent Kartheiser will be Dr. Jonathan Crane the Scarecrow. Finally, Jay Lycurgo won the role of Tim Drake, a character who, in the comics, takes the place of Robin after Dick Grayson.

So far, the first two seasons of the Titans series are available on Netflix. However, with the arrival of HBO Max in Brazil, the new season should debut simultaneously with the United States on August 12, 2021, together with the change of other episodes to the service.

The first announcement of the debut was made in a very animated video from the cast, promising that the new season will be “dark, mysterious, very exciting and even heartbreaking”.

