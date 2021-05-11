Titans season 3: DC Series Reveals Unpublished Photos of Arkham Asylum

Titans: Through Twitter, the Toronto Filming profile released some images of the Arkham Asylum, which will appear in the third season of Titans, from HBO Max. The DC series has Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters and Conor Leslie in the lead roles.

In addition to them, the cast also features Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson, Joshua Orpin, Chelsea Zhang, Chella Man, Drew Van Acker, Esai Morales, Damaris Lewis, Savannah Welch, Jay Lycurgo and Iain Glen.

“Filming updates”, published Toronto Filming on the social network. “We found the Arkham Asylum of the Titans series, from DC, in Guelph, in the old prison. Take a peek at this iconic Gotham location, “they wrote.

The shared photos show some details of the series’ scenery, showing the Arkham Asylum gate, heavy vehicles and also signs with the logo of this famous comic psychiatric hospital.

Check out the full publication:

Filming Update!

We've found #DCTitans Arkham Asylum in Guelph at the old prison. The first look at this iconic Gotham location🦇🎥🎬 Season 3 is going to be epic!!https://t.co/wRyeqpEdpu pic.twitter.com/ji0w1YltwO — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 2, 2021

Titans: season 3 of the DC series reserves great conflicts for viewers

The 3rd season of Titans, which still has no set date on HBO Max, promises to bring exciting conflicts to the public.

The production addresses the character Dick Grayson (played by Brenton Thwaites) as he articulates to form a new team of superheroes. In addition, the character seeks to distance himself more and more from the shadow of Bruce Wayne, Batman.

The last episodes broadcast by the series, in 2019, exhibited a very moving death for the context of the narrative. In this way, the team needed to reevaluate its future intentions, while great enemies arose.

The appearance of the Arkham Asylum in the new season is no surprise, given that some recent news, involving Vincent Kartheiser’s participation as Scarecrow, mentioned the location.

Apparently, the location chosen in the city of Guelph is exactly what the producers were looking for. Filming should take place in the region until next month.

In Brazil, the two seasons already produced can be seen on Netflix.