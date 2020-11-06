Titans: Reveal first IMAGE of Starfire for season 3

Starfire from Titans will look different and HBO will bring us more surprises of her in the third season of this series

Titans director of photography and director of photography Boris Mojsovski shared a first look at Anna Diop’s Koriand’r aka Kory Anders aka Starfire, HBO Max series executive producer Greg Walker offers some clues on what viewers can expect when the series returns.

For a third season with Damaris Lewis’s Blackfire going up on a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about his homeworld of Tamaran and his time there. We are planning a great season for Kory this year.

Starfire will welcome her sister Blackfire into Titans

The arrival of her sister Her nemesis Blackfire throws Kory down a path in which she uncovers secrets about her past and clues to her destiny, all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire.

Plus, we’ve got a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season.

Somagnews brings you a glimpse of Mojsovski’s post showing Starfire’s look for season three:

HBO Max’s Titans will see some serious changes for the series in addition to Curran Walters’ turn as Jason “Red Hood” Todd, with the action changing to Gotham and Dr. Jonathan Crane and Commissioner Barbara Gordon entering the picture.

Of course, there is also the matter of a certain “dead” Titan returning. Walker wants to delve into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns this season and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections.

“True, but there are ways we can circumvent some of the normal rules of life and death for those of us who are a little more tied to humans. We have some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and Every underworld we’ve created

We’re going into what’s like a transitional stage, “Walker joked. As for how Donna might come back, Walker offered an answer that fans on social media have been hinting at for months.” DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit, “he joked. Walker.

“I have no comment on that.” As for the impact his electrocution will have on his life in the future, Walker says one aspect of his story that they will “absolutely” explore.



