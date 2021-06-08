Titans: Raven Gets a New Costume in Season 3 of The Series

Titans: A Twitter user published this Saturday (5) a behind-the-scenes image of the recordings of the 3rd season of Titãs. In the photo, we can see that Rachel Roth the Raven, played by Teagan Croft, has been given a new combat outfit. Next to her is the actress Damaris Lewis, responsible for playing the Black Star, and her characteristic silver costume. Check out the image below:

https://twitter.com/jlpconcepts/status/1401266716538290180

In addition to the new backstage photo, the show’s official page also took the opportunity to promote a teaser with the entire cast. Posted on Instagram, the video brought together Teagan Croft, Brenton Thwaites, Alan Ritchson, Anna Diop, Josua Orpin and other artists to reveal that the new season will be released in August and that fans “don’t miss out on waiting”. See below:

Learn more about the 3rd season of Titans

New episodes of the series continue to follow the Titans as Jason plots to destroy them. In the comics, the villain was murdered by the Joker and resurrected with the code name Red Hood. Although he hasn’t appeared in almost any DC live action production, he is one of the most popular villains in the universe.

Another villain joining the new season’s story is Scarecrow, an alter ego of Jonathan Crane. Alongside the superheroes, the character Black Star, whose actress was photographed backstage alongside Teagan Croft, who is also a newcomer. Born Princess Komand’r, she is the sister of Starfire and Wildfire. Black Star is the eldest princess of the King and Queen of Tamaran and her arrival is eagerly awaited by fans.

So far, the first two seasons of the series are available through Netflix and the official premiere date for Season 3 of Titans has not been revealed. Keep an eye out for more!

