Titans Elevate Josh Gordon: NFL World Reaction

Receiver Josh Gordon is reportedly getting a chance to dress up for Monday night’s game against the Bills.

According to agent Zach Hiller via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, “The Titans are lifting WR Josh Gordon off the practice squad for tonight’s game.”

Let’s add a quote from Hiller: “Josh just needs opportunities to prove he’s still the incredible player and talent he’s always been.”

The NFL world reacted to Gordon’s return on social media.

“Recognizing that they need more. Now let’s see how the WR shots are taken into account,” said Paul Kuharski.

“The time has come,” Russell Clay wrote on Twitter.

“That’s all I said,” the Titans fan replied.

Gordon last played in 2021 with the Chiefs, where he appeared in 12 games and made seven starts.