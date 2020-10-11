Titanic’s Star Will Be The Lead In The Crypto Money Movie!

Titanic’s star, Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, will star in a movie about Onecoin. A movie starring Oscar winner Kate Winslet is being shot about Onecoin, famous for its story of fraud.

This Hollywood movie is based on a true story told by the victim of the cryptocurrency fraud scheme. The name of the movie is Fake! (Fake!) And tell Jen McAdam’s story of joining Onecoin. This movie is based on the book of victims Jen McAdam and Douglas Thompson. McAdam will also executive produce the film.

The Onecoin Scandal!

Onecoin is described as “one of the biggest scams in history” allegedly costing $ 4 billion worldwide. Ruja Ignatova carried out this fraud on the crypto currency. Ignatova disappeared in 2017. Ruja’s brother, Konstantin Ignatov, was found guilty of money laundering and fraud after his arrest in March last year.

McAdam is also a victim of Onecoin’s pyramid chain; has set up a support group for those affected by fraud. He, his family and friends invested about $ 300,000 and unfortunately lost. McAdam tweeted Saturday after news of his upcoming movie, thanking writer and publisher Douglas Thompson for helping him write Fake.

Who is Kate Winslet?

Winslet won the 2009 Best Actress award for her role in The Reader. Winslet has been nominated for an Oscar seven times in total. He is currently working with James Cameron, producer of Titanic for Avatar 2.



