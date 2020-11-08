Titanic expeditions are open to the public for $ 125,000

For those who can’t stand to stay at home anymore, and are just waiting for the vaccine to arrive to travel around the world, here’s some good news: from May 2021, those who return to tourism will have the chance to visit the most famous shipwreck of all time: the wreckage of the Titanic ocean liner.

A century after the sinking of the so-called unsinkable ship, in 1912, which had its double hull broken by an iceberg, hundreds of visitors went to the site of the tragedy, where the wreckage was discovered in 1985 by oceanographer Robert Ballard. Obviously, among the visitors was James Cameron’s Titanic film crew.

OceanGate Expeditions, which made these tours via its carbon fiber submarine called Titan, is launching new expeditions to the historic site, which is 3,800 m below the surface of the ocean. Six ten-day missions are already scheduled, with rates starting at $ 125,000 (R $ 700,000) per person.

How will the tours be?

Titan has a half-meter circular window, which allows two people to be able to look at the external landscape at the same time. The vessel’s capacity is five passengers: a pilot, a scientist and three “mission specialists”, a category in which tourists will be included.

During the dives carried out on the Titan, scientists will make laser scans and 4K videos to create a virtual 3D model of the wreck. Upon returning to the surface, everyone will be on board a research ship, where they will live with the operations crew during the missions.

Titanic expeditions in 2021 will take place from May to July, although there are also some expeditions planned for 2022.



