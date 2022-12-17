Titanic Director to Release Documentary to Refute Jack’s Door Theory “Once and For All”

Titanic director James Cameron has made a documentary to refute the theory that Jack could have survived on a floating door.

Since the release of the cult film in 1997, there have been theories about whether Leonardo DiCaprio’s character could have joined his beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) on the broken part of the door until help arrived.

To dispel the rumors “once and for all”, Cameron commissioned a scientific study to prove that Jack and Rose can’t swim on wood.

“We did a scientific study to put an end to all this and drive a stake into his heart once and for all,” Cameron told Postmedia (via Metro).

To refute this theory, a scientific study involved an expert on hypothermia and a “forensic examination” of the situation, placing two people with “the same body weight as Kate and Leo” on an exact reproduction of the door shown in the film. on the reproduction of the door from the movie.

“We put sensors on them and inside them, put them in icy water and checked if they could survive using various methods, and the answer was: there was no way they could both survive,” Cameron said. confirmed. “Only one could survive.”

The documentary will air in February on the National Geographic Channel, and Cameron’s intentions are clear, and he commented: “Maybe in 25 years I won’t have to deal with this anymore.”

Last month it became known that Leonardo DiCaprio almost missed his role in Titanic after he refused to pass a screen test with his partner in the film Kate Winslet.

Cameron recalled in an interview with GQ DiCaprio about auditioning for the role of Jack Dawson. “I remember there was a meeting with Leo, and then there was a screen test with Leo,” the director said.

“So the meeting was fun because I’m sitting in my conference room waiting to meet the actor, right? And I look around, and all the women in the whole office are in a meeting for some reason. It was like there was a female executive producer, okay, okay. And our accountant? Why was she at the meeting? They all just wanted to meet Leo, it was hysterical.”

The director explained that after Leo “charmed everyone” at the meeting, he was again invited to a screen test with Winslet, who played Rose.

Cameron added: “He came back a couple of days later and I set up the camera to record the video. He didn’t know what he was going to test. He thought it was another meeting with Kate. So I said, “Okay, we’ll just go into the next room, write a few lines, and I’ll take it on video.” And he said: “You mean I’m reading?” I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, “Oh, I don’t read.”

Cameron is currently promoting Avatar: The Way of Water, the 2009 sequel to Avatar. The film was released yesterday (December 16).