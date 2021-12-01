Titanfall Is Removed From PC And Xbox Digital Stores But Maintains Its Servers

Titanfall: Respawn Entertainment announces the immediate withdrawal of its multiplayer video game from the different digital stores in which it is available. Titanfall, the multiplayer video game from Respawn Entertainment that appeared in 2014 on both Xbox consoles and PC, has already been withdrawn from the digital stores where it was currently available. This has been announced by those in charge through an official statement, thanking the support of the fans all these years. Thus, as of today, it will only be possible to get Titanfall in physical format, while those who have the title will be able to continue playing while the servers are active.

Goodbye to the first Titanfall in digital format

Thus, as of today, December 1, 2021, Titanfall is no longer available in the digital stores in which the Respawn title was sold, while the game will disappear from the different subscription services on March 1, 2022. ie Xbox Game Pass and EA Play. From Respawn Entertainment the following message has been published:

“Pilots, Titanfall is part of our DNA at Respawn. It’s a game that showcased the studio’s ambitions when it was first released over 7 years ago and remains a beacon of innovation that we strive to achieve in all of our games.

We have made the decision to discontinue new sales of the original Titanfall as of today and will withdraw it from subscription services on March 1, 2022. However, we will keep the servers online for the dedicated fanbase still playing and those who are still playing. they own the game and are looking for a game. ”

“Rest assured that Titanfall is central to Respawn’s DNA and this incredible universe will continue. Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future. This franchise is a northern star for the caliber of experiences that we will continue to create here at Respawn. Thank you from the entire Respawn team ”, reads the official statement.

Recall that Titanfall in recent years has not enjoyed the best online stability with the presence of multitudes of hackers who continuously ruined the games of the players, despite complaints from the community.