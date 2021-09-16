Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition is free on Steam

Those who like free game offers can take advantage of two offers that are currently available on Steam: Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition and Jagged Alliance: Gold Edition.

If you are interested in adding both games to your library, it is good to know that they will only be in this condition until the 23rd of this month. After that period, you will need to pay full price for each of them – in this case, R$36.99 for Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition and R$19.99 for Jagged Alliance: Gold Edition.

Because they are older games, even computers that have been a little out of date for years will have a chance to enjoy both titles – the heaviest of them is Titan Quest, which requires 1GB of RAM memory and a 128MB graphics card.

Do you intend to download the games?