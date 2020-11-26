Tired of Patent Trolls, Samsung Takes a Counterattack

The technology giant Samsung, struggling with patent lawsuits everywhere capitalism reaches, is changing its approach. The firm is now preparing for a counter-attack.

South Korean technology giant Samsung has many different brands and models under its roof. As a result, the company has many copyrights and patents. However, it is not possible for them to obtain these patents and royalties at the same time in almost every country.

The so-called Patent Controls also get a license for possible names, brands and other copyrightable things that companies like Samsung will use, then they want to sell them to companies at a much higher price. Samsung is tired of this situation.

Counter move from Samsung

Technology giants do not want to leave such patent moves, which we can call underbelly in the world of technology. Samsung, one of these companies, also decided to follow a very aggressive method. The firm is taking legal action against two actors that create such patent issues.

The firm not only dismissed patent cases filed by Trenchant Blade Technologies and Longhorn IP, but also filed a counterclaim. Thus, they are planning to achieve a deterrent result against those who aim to extract money from Samsung in a similar way.

Samsung’s success in this case will help block patent litigation in many other areas. Many firms that were not very active in the real sense were going to file similar lawsuits.

Number of cases increased

Under normal circumstances, Samsung took a more conciliatory attitude in such cases, but recently made such a decision due to the increase in the number of patent trawls. The South Korean firm has faced more than 200 cases in the past 8 years.

Especially in areas such as chip development, such attacks create serious problems. As the number of such barriers increases, companies’ approach to the market is changing. New entries in the sector are also blocked. Let’s see if Samsung can get a sample decision from the court.



