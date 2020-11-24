Tips to not go over your budget on Black Friday 2020

November is usually the month in which many people take the opportunity to do their Christmas shopping and all the brands take out the heavy artillery. This week we are in Black Week, with Friday officially being Black Friday 2020, and the temptation to buy something or get rid of all the Christmas gifts can lead to liquidating your budget with so many offers and massive discounts.

Therefore, here are several tips to enjoy Black Friday and buy online without burning your entire budget:

Do not bite with the offers

In markets such as mobile phones or video games, the magic word for us to get the card is ‘Reserve now’ (or the literal US translation, which is the word Pre-sale). And more so nowadays, since companies have realized that by making a first run of very very limited reserves of a product, they thereby get pre-sales to skyrocket.

The first trick to control spending is simple: Don’t bite with everything that says “Offer, 24-hour discount, last units, Reserve now.” It’s hard not to, we know it costs a lot, but just wait 5 minutes, just 5 minutes before clicking. Why 5 minutes? Because it is more than enough time to calm the anxiety, the ‘hype’ for that thing. Exit the browser, close the laptop, go to another section of the store, start playing an app, whatever, but take your mind off that offer for 5 minutes.

Then come back and check the price and conditions. Does it still seem like a bargain or do you already see things that are not as attractive as 5 minutes ago? And the key question: Do you really need it, or will it be another junk collecting dust on the shelf and just to show friends?

Do not go over your marked price

We all have a budget per month. And if we do things well, we will have it calculated. If you really need something, like clothes or a phone for example, first mark the limit on your head. If we go with the idea of ​​buying a vest and pants for 50-60 euros and we find them at that price, let’s not go looking for more things. If you need a laptop and have a limit of € 500, do not get the € 1200 Macbook because it is more beautiful and, of course, discard the thought of “well, next month I’ll see how I pay.”

Your Shopping List closed

You have an idea of ​​what you want to give – and what whim you would like to give yourself – but suddenly you start opening websites, or you go to a store today and you start seeing products that you weren’t planning to buy at the time. The key to saving is always THE LIST.

Having a list of what you need (and that is consistent with that need) is the first thing, and the second thing is to stick to it and not go away. Of course we are human and we can afford a whim, but be careful, because if you see that this is very cheap, that this other is a bargain, etc, in the end you will charge the budget for gifts in a single purchase.

If you are saving, save

We want to go out for the weekend, buy a 4K TV, a 5,000-euro camera, a party dress or simply not get trapped because of the Three Kings. We are saving to meet those goals, so we must remain focused on that task.

Allowing yourself a small consumerist outburst online on a bad day or going out to dinner with friends is something permissible, but if you fancy a game of 80 euros, a Nike runner of € 100 or a mobile of € 600, remember that they are amounts to subtract from your savings plan. Just think for a moment if your goal is worth falling behind to satisfy that whim.



