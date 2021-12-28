Tips From Analysts: These 5 Altcoins Could Be The Right Choice For January 2022!

2021 is ending and we are entering 2022 step by step. 2021 has been a pretty good year for cryptocurrencies. But as every analyst has said, the opportunities in the crypto money ecosystem are endless. Let’s take a look at why increases are expected for 5 altcoins, which analysts think will be good choices for January 2022…

Olympus

The first altcoin that analysts mentioned is Olympus (OHM). Although called an algorithmic stablecoin, Olympus is more like a central bank as it uses reserve assets like DAI to manage its price. The aim here is to maintain price stability while maintaining the volatile market-oriented price.

According to the statements made, OHM has the power of the DAO and offers numerous stakes and returns opportunities. According to analysts, OHM is an altcoin that can be evaluated due to the opportunities it offers, and OHM is trading at $ 365 as of the time of writing.

Olympus

The first altcoin that analysts mentioned is Olympus (OHM). Although called an algorithmic stablecoin, Olympus is more like a central bank as it uses reserve assets like DAI to manage its price. The aim here is to maintain price stability while maintaining the volatile market-oriented price.

According to the statements made, OHM has the power of the DAO and offers numerous stakes and returns opportunities. According to analysts, OHM is an altcoin that can be evaluated due to the opportunities it offers, and OHM is trading at $ 365 as of the time of writing.

SingularityDAO (SDAO)

SingularityDAO is a decentralized, blockchain-based organization whose main goal is to manage DynaSets, AI-driven and diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets. The voting power in SingularityDAO is given to users by the SingularityDAO token (SDAO).

Using SingularityNET’s cutting-edge AI technology, SingularityDAO aims to bring the complex risk management strategies of AI-managed funds to DeFi. According to analysts, the future of the project is very bright and SDAO is trading at $1.57 at press time.

Ripple (XRP)

According to analysts, another cryptocurrency with a huge increase potential in 2022 is Ripple (XRP). XRP, which is the 7th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, is trading at $ 0.88 at the time of publication.

Analysts think that the XRP price will turn its direction up, especially since the litigation process of Ripple with the SEC is expected to end in 2022.

Avalanche (AVAX) and Harmony (ONE)

The last two altcoins that analysts see as an opportunity for January 2022 are Avalanche (AVAX) and Harmony (ONE). Avalanche can be defined as a first-layer blockchain that functions as a platform for decentralized applications and private blockchain networks.

Harmony is a blockchain platform designed to facilitate the creation and use of decentralized applications (DApps).

As of the writing of the article, AVAX is trading at $ 115, while ONE is trading at $ 0.21.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.