Tips for buying a scooter or electric bike on Black Friday

Integrated for 1-2 years in the European geography, electric scooters or scooters are one of the most popular means of individual and urban transport. But if you don’t have one, this means having to go to one of the stations from which the different fleets of scooters operate, and then return it to the same place where it was parked.

We are on Black Friday, why not look at one of the hundreds of offers on Scooters or electric bikes and decide on one? It is the ideal time of year to buy it at a discount, but as always happens with anything this week, do not go for the first offer you see and follow these tips from the experts in car maintenance Norauto:

Height

We must take into account the height of the person who is going to use it, whether we are talking about bikes or electric scooters. In the case of scooters, check if the handlebar is height adjustable. In the case of the electric bicycle, check if they are adjustable or if there are several designs depending on the user’s height.

Foldable or not

Is it important that the bicycle or scooter is foldable? It is a feature to value and that can be very useful when storing it in the car or at home or when traveling by public transport.

Bike type

You have to take into account what type of smart bike you are looking for. Is it going to be used only by city or is it going to circulate on more imperfect terrain? Do you need a city or mountain bike? What type of suspension should the scooter have?

Material

You have to look at the type of material from which they are made. The type of material directly affects the durability of the vehicle. Better quality, longer duration.

Weight

If you are going to load a lot with the scooter or bicycle, it is a factor to take into account. Steel is cheaper but heavier while aluminum is lighter and stiffer.

Battery type and autonomy

We remember that the battery is an essential element in both vehicles. In the case of the bicycle, the battery starts in ‘electric assistance’ mode from the moment it is pedaled and disconnects when it reaches 25 km / h. The more energy on board, the more autonomy and power the vehicle will have. Before buying an electric scooter or bicycle, check its basic characteristics.

In the market we can find lead batteries, heavier but cheap in value for money. They are resistant to shocks although they need more maintenance. The average life of these types of batteries is 200 to 300 charge and discharge cycles. And lithium batteries, which offer higher performance and are up to three times lighter than lead batteries. They self-discharge up to five times less and their average life is 500 charge and discharge cycles.

Keep in mind that electric bikes must have a motor power rating of a maximum of 250 watts. They can exceed 25 km / h but there the power supply is cut. In the case of electric scooters, they cannot exceed 25 km / h. It is important to check in advance if the vehicle we purchase already has the battery or if it must be purchased separately.



