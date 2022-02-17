‘Tipping with Ethereum’ Feature Arrived on Twitter

Twitter has expanded the scope of its tip feature, which provides financial support to supported creators. In the statements made by the company, it was announced that it will be possible to tip with Ethereum from now on.

Twitter, the world’s most popular microblogging platform, introduced a feature called tip for content producers a while ago. This feature allowed creators to be financially supported. Among the payment options was Bitcoin. The company has now announced that it is expanding the scope of its tipping feature. In the statements made by Twitter, it was stated that payments can now be made with Ethereum.

According to the statements made by Twitter, the scope of the tip feature will continue to be expanded. In this context; Other Ethereum-based tokens will also be available to users for tip payments. Moreover, these tokens will include stable cryptocurrencies indexed to currencies such as the dollar. However, Twitter has not announced any calendar for now. It looks like it will have to wait for a while to be able to tip with altcoins.

Available for iOS and Android users

In the statements made by Twitter officials, it was stated that the tip feature is currently exclusive to the Android and iOS ecosystem and will continue like this for a while. In other words, if you use Twitter through browsers or applications on PCs, you will not be able to benefit from this feature. On the other hand; You should remember that in order to tip a content creator you support with Ethereum, that creator must first identify the Ethereum wallet in their profile.

Twitter has always favored this industry because of its founder Jack Dorsey’s interest in cryptocurrencies. This situation did not change after Dorsey’s resignation some time ago. Twitter, which recently made it possible to make profile photos of NFTs, seems to continue its support to the crypto money community.