TinyTAN: BTS’s animated characters make their debut

The boys of TinyTAN had a fun adventure in their debut video, watch it here. A week ago we introduced you to the profiles of the 7 new animated TinyTAN characters, adorable animations inspired by the different personalities of the Bangtan Boys singers and rappers.

Today, TinyTAN officially made their debut in the world of K-pop with a fun and cute video, that’s right! TinyTAN will be one of your new favorite bands, we will tell you all the details below.

Through the Twitter account @TinyTANofficial, it was announced that the animated group had published the video of their debut, the clip was titled ‘TinyTAN l ANIMATION – Magic Door’, referring to the song ‘Magic Shop’ by BTS , in the description of the post you can read:

‘TinyTAN l ANIMATION – Magic Door’ tells the story of an ARMY who dreams of making music, at the moment he is working in a cafeteria, suddenly a call comes in and it comes from ‘myLaptop’.

When he accepts the call, he realizes that the people who wanted to contact her were the 7 characters from TinyTAN, the boys try some filters and do mischief in the girl’s bedroom while singing and dancing ‘Mic Drop’.



