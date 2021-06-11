Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Revealed for Early 2022

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Gearbox announced, this Thursday (10), during the Summer Game Fest, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland. The fantasy game will be released in early 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

The game is based on the Borderlands universe. “Embark on an epic adventure full of extravagances, wonders and powerful weapons! Bullets, magic and swords meet in this fantastic and chaotic world created by the mind of the unpredictable Tiny Tina”, reads the official synopsis of the title. Check out the trailer for the game below.

Players will be able to select multi-class heroes to face monsters and dungeons with loot. The game mixes swords and spells that will be used to stop the villain Dragon Lord.

So, what did you think of the game? Leave your opinion in the comments section!