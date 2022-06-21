Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands needs community trials and special events

After the release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands enjoyed great success with fans of the Borderlands franchise. However, since then, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands community has been quick to express their disappointment with the game. Despite the fact that the campaign is strong, and Chaos Chamber is a reliable endgame mode, the lack of a new story DLC turned out to be a huge disadvantage in the eyes of fans.

Although a second season ticket for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands could solve this problem by adding a few suitable extensions, creating this content would take a long time. So Gearbox needs to do something much faster, and Borderlands 3 could be the perfect source of inspiration. In particular, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands could benefit from releasing some community challenges and special events.

Community challenges and events can bring players back to the Wonderland of Tiny Tina

Borderlands 3 support received a lot of praise after launch, and for good reason. Along with some stellar paid add-ons like “Robbing the Beautiful Jackpot” by Mad Moxxi, players received free content like Takedowns to keep them interested. Major mayhem mode updates were also released, although perhaps the most useful were seasonal events and community trials.

Now it will take a minimum of effort to add community tasks to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, but they will still give gamers a reason to play. These tasks set the task for all players to contribute to the achievement of the goal, for example, to pass 30,000 tests at the proving ground. Once the community completes the task, they will have access to a special shift code that will open a unique head for their Vault seekers. Usually this makeup was dedicated to the challenge.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands can create the same tasks, and the possibilities are easy to imagine. Players can be tasked with completing 20,000 random encounters in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ Overworld, unlocking the big head mode for the character creator once the goal is reached. Another option is to unlock the mushroom head for killing a certain number of mushroom enemies. Considering how many first-class opponents you have to fight in the game, you can add a lot of fun cosmetics with the help of community tests.

Special events were even more exciting, as Bloody Harvest and Revenge of the Cartels gave players access to some additional locations and bosses to fight. Players could collect special loot in these seasonal events, with bonus challenges available to pass if gamers wanted even more cosmetics. Revenge of the Cartels has provided hours of free content, and a similar event for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands could be no less attractive. New enemies can be introduced along with a fresh fantasy location, which will give fans another story quest that they can enjoy in the process. Many of the rooms from the Mirrors of Mystery DLC could have been expanded to suitable event locations if Gearbox had been interested, with the bone-filled troll cemeteries and rainy docks seen in Glutton’s Gamble being ideal candidates.

With so many players unhappy with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands paid content, winning back fans with some free updates seems like the perfect approach. While it would ultimately be nice to see some paid extensions, focusing on getting new content into the hands of players seems even more important. There is currently no reason for players to stick with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as many are returning to Borderlands 2 or Borderlands 3. However, community challenges and special events may give players a reason to keep playing. Given how quickly the discussion of the game turned into a negative, free content can be a reasonable way to get the conversation back on a positive track.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.