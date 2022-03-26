Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: First Shift Codes and How to Redeem Them

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: You can now enjoy the first Shift rewards in the new installment of the Borderlands universe. We offer you the first codes and how to redeem them. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the new installment set in Gearbox Software’s Borderlands universe. An RPG adventure full of action and sense of humor, starring the unmistakable Tiny Tina and her usual role-playing games. And as with the rest of the franchise, here you also have the possibility of receiving exclusive rewards (weapons, spells, shields…) through Shift codes. We offer you the first ones, together with their expiration date and we tell you how to redeem them.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shift Codes

The first Shift codes are already available. Remember that their validity is limited and you must redeem them before they expire. The first two that Gearbox has offered to its users have two Skeleton Keys as a reward, equivalent to the classic Gold Keys of the Borderlands saga, and with which you can get weapons and rare items. We remind you that Shift codes are valid for all platforms.

B36T3-KSZ6F-K5TKK-JJ3B3-B6B3J – Expires March 28

JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH – Expires March 31

How to redeem Shift codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Redeem Shift Codes is easier than ever in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. All you have to do is access the “Social” section from the main menu and navigate with R2 (PlayStation) or RT (Xbox) to the “Shift” tab. Once a code has been redeemed, on the right you have the “Mail” option, where you can receive the keys and other rewards. So, the last step in case they are Skeleton Keys is to use them in the special chest that is in Cascojolegre, a city that you know shortly after starting the game.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. In our review (7.5 out of 10), we say that “It meets all the requirements that are asked of a installment of the franchise: a pleasant and entertaining combat, the very particular humor of the saga and an endearing cast of characters”. You can read the full text at the following link.