Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Everything You Need to Know about the New Blightcaller Class

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the latest game in the cult franchise of marauding Borderlands shooters, has managed to remain quite relevant since its release in March, which is important in the modern gaming market. Despite the fact that this is quite a significant departure from the main Borderlands series, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands carries a lot of the same DNA, and its main game cycle has also managed to hook players. And where there is constant interest in the game, there is almost always some form of paid DLC road plan.

Gearbox and 2K absolutely wasted no time in providing DLC for their player base: Tiny Tina’s first Wonderlands DLC, Coiled Captors, was released just a month after the game’s release, in April 2022. This is the first of four paid DLC, Each release of Coiled Captors as part of the Season Pass added a new boss, new equipment and new Chaos Chamber content. This essentially laid the groundwork for the next two DLCs, which had more bosses and gear. However, Tiny Tina’s latest Wonderlands DLC, Shattering Spectreglass, offers a whole new game class alongside the usual Mirror of Mystery content. Those who choose the DLC will be able to use an elemental caster known as Blightcaller, and they can boast some interesting abilities.

A new class of putrid in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Of all the seven classes of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Rotten is by far the most unique. While classes like Graveborn and Spellshot fit closely into the classic RPG class archetypes, albeit with enough Borderlands-style zest, Blightcaller takes a more unconventional approach. Although the main purpose of Rottenness is to inflict elemental damage, most of which is gradual poison—based attacks, their class is actually considered more of a defensive hero, with a companion and abilities that are designed to support the group, not to protect. distributing most of the team’s damage.

The main defensive feature of the Rotten One is his Action Skill, known as the Swamp Totem. Activating this skill triggers a small turret on a tree, which launches a relentless barrage of projectiles at all enemies in its path. In addition to the standard physical damage, these projectiles are also filled with any type of element that the player’s weapon is currently equipped with, for example, poison. If the totem manages to kill the enemy, then its duration is extended.

The second Rottenness action skill is called Plague Storm and allows the player to create a cloud of poisonous gas that deals poison damage over an area for several seconds. Based on his action skills, it seems that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Blightcaller is best played carefully when the player stays in the rearguard of the group, helping from a distance with a constant barrage of elemental damage and support.

This defensive, low-key style of play is also encouraged by the Rottenness Skill Tree, which seems to reward those who stay out of the action as much as possible. The Flawless Edge ability increases Blightcaller’s damage when his Ward (shield) is higher, which is naturally helped by the Wraithmail skill, which restores Ward with each kill. The Spirit Swarm ability can summon a horde of ghostly companions when a status effect is applied to an enemy. Rottenness also has a wide range of passive skills that increase the damage dealt by each type of elemental, although it seems that Rottenness is best suited for a poison-oriented build.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.