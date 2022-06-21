Tiny Tina’s Wonderland will be released on Steam very soon

The PC version of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will finally appear on Steam after it was exclusive to the Epic Games Store and Humble Store. Steam users will be able to buy Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands at a discount, as well as get a set of Golden Hero armor for free for a limited time.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, released in March this year, is a spin-off of the popular Borderlands shooter series from Gearbox Software in the style of Dungeons & Dragons. Players take on the role of Creators of Fate in the game Bunkers & Badasses, fighting fantasy-themed enemies with the help of strange new weapons and magic spells, traveling on the map through a world that will seem familiar to anyone who has played a board game. The game received mostly positive reviews due to the honed skirmish, satisfactory progress and loot, as well as the freedom provided by the multi-class skill system. The most complaints are about the DLC for the game, which so far has been short and focused on re-playing rather than substantial content additions.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will finally be available for purchase via Steam on June 23 at a special starting price. People who bought the standard edition before July 7 will also receive a set of Golden Hero armor for free, which was originally exclusive for pre-orders, and now it can be purchased for $ 5. Chaotic Great Edition comes with a Dragon Lord Pack with an additional class, all four Mirrors of Mystery, and a Butt Stallion cosmetic set. This includes the first two “Mirrors of Secrets”, “Spiral Kidnappers” and “Gluttony Chambers”, as well as the upcoming “Molten Mirrors”.

PC players will be able to transfer their save files from the Epic Games version to the Steam version if they want, although for this they will, of course, need to buy Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and its DLC again. The game will have a full collection of Steam achievements and a crossplay feature. Crossplay is available between versions of the game for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and Epic Games Store. Transferring save files does not guarantee that certain Steam achievements will be registered, so Steam achievement hunters may have to start from scratch if they come from the Epic Games version.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has received a solid reception from fans of the genre and the Borderlands series, and getting to know the huge base of Steam players should be a serious incentive for the gaming community, especially since Steam players will be able to crossplay with players on other platforms. . With new DLC on the horizon and a steady stream of updates for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the future of the game looks bright.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.