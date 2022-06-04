Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2 should tell fans more about Tina’s backstory

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands can be criticized for its DLC approach, but the main game was a huge success for Gearbox. So Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands seems ready to become a franchise, and a lot can be done to make some of the subsequent events unique. However, with the next Gearbox game, you should turn to the past.

The action of the first Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands takes place shortly after the events of Borderlands 2, which allows Gearbox to bring back the younger version of Tina, avoiding other important events on the timeline. Given that the main Borderlands games are likely to use an older version of Tina, future Wonderlands releases may come after Borderlands 2. Compensating for this seven-year hiatus could be a fun way to show how Tina is getting older over time. with the help of a gearbox. adding to her backstory to make her an even better character.

How Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 Can Reveal Tina’s Backstory Further

One way Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands sequel can continue to expand its protagonist’s knowledge is to remember the death of her family. Until now, Gearbox has perfectly shown how much Roland’s death has affected Tina. However, apart from revealing the murder of her family and Tina’s revenge for them, fans are not so well versed in this part of her life.

Although Tina clearly adored Roland and considered him a father, she actually witnessed her family being tortured and killed, which would undoubtedly be even more traumatic. In fact, it would be interesting to see this moment, since the fans only heard recordings of what happened. In addition, looking at a calmer Tina before something bad happened can be contrasted with the excessive Tina that fans know and love to create a memorable scene. Although upset Tina is incredibly sweet, the opportunity to look at her life before everything collapsed can add another element of sadness to her story. A game zone like the one based on Krieg’s harrowing past from the Fantastic Fustercluck DLC could also be a good way to show fans the death of her family.

Speaking of Roland, Gearbox clearly wants fans to remember the connection between the Soldier and Tina. Roland returned as the host of Tiny Tina’s Wonderland notes, and Gearbox revealed that he is the reason Tina fell in love with bunkers and bullies in the first place. The developer did a great job reminding fans of Tina’s loss without rereading the story of “Attack on the Dragon Fortress”, so it would be wise for Roland to get recognition again in the sequel.

Although fans have seen a charming photo of the two together and heard how they communicate thanks to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, their first meeting can be an interesting scene. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 can show how they became friends, and maybe even highlight Tina’s original campaign, where the main character was Lord Dragon. This can make his story even more tragic, and fans will be given much more time to communicate with Roland and Tina, as gamers will be able to see their connection firsthand.

If Gearbox wanted to get away from the deaths in Tina’s life, they could still flesh out her backstory with sequels featuring Frette and Valentine. After all, fans have no idea where these two characters went after the Bunkers and Badasses game. Although it can be assumed that they left after their ship was repaired, it seems that they got quite close to Tina, so it would be strange if she never saw them again. It can be assumed that they had a significant impact on her life, so by learning more about them, players can simultaneously learn more about Tina. No matter what Gearbox does, it will reveal Tina’s backstory while the action of Wonderlands games takes place between Borderlands 2 and 3, so there are many paths that can be taken.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.