Tiny Tina’s Strange Wonderlands Bug Gives the Player a Level 127 Melee Weapon

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands does a lot of things right, although not without problems. Along with the DLC approach that has infuriated the gaming community, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has quite a few glitches that gamers can handle, including one that allows them to pick up level 127 weapons.

However, this is far from the first time that players get the buggy loot of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. In the past, the player picked up a spell with no stats at all, and this item could not be equipped. Modders have also unlocked the initial loot level that shouldn’t have been available at launch, ensuring that a few lucky ones get their hands on extremely broken gear. As for Reddit user benivodi, his level 127 item will be a good part of the vault to show off from time to time, but will never be used.

Those who have played Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands know that the default maximum level is 40, which allows players to get good upgrades for their two classes. While it is possible that this limit will be increased in the future, as is the case with the main Borderlands games, it is likely to be only slightly higher. With the release of the seventh grade, the limit can be increased to about level 50, but this will probably be the limit of the increase, unless Gearbox wants to allow players to choose the third grade through Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands multiclass system. However, it is safe to assume that nothing close to the 127 level will ever be seen.

Do any of the level 127 players need a new melee weapon? from wonderland

The listening weapon is one of Tiny Tina’s legendary Wonderlands melee weapons. Removing the prefix of an item is a good sign that it is overbooked, although some absurd characteristics still remain. The Cryomech deals a hilarious 1,624,509 damage, ensuring that it will be a one-hit kill of almost any enemy. With a 125% critical strike probability, the weapon is guaranteed to cause incredible damage, and its unique effect is that when it is waved, it launches beams of elemental damage.

If this item ever becomes usable, the Redditor will be looking at a completely broken enchantment, as a bonus 0% increase in rate of fire will be visible with each melee kill. Although a new enchantment can always be replaced, it’s hard to imagine it being less buggy than this. However, considering how much damage this melee weapon Tiny Tiny’s Wonderlands deals without enchantment, no additional ability is required.

As funny as it is to see an item with an equipment score of 1298 drop out, Tiny Tina’s future Wonderlands patch will probably prevent such items from falling out. However, it would be fun to see this level 127 sword in action.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.