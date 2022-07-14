Tinsley Mortimer no longer appears in the third season of “Ultimate Girls Trip”: find out why

Sitting is one. After all, Tinsley Mortimer won’t be appearing in the third season of The Real Housewives Trip.

“She was asked to take part in the show a couple of weeks ago and she was excited,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 14. “However, she already had plans for the summer, which she could not change in order to participate. so, unfortunately, she won’t be on the girls’ trip.” The socialite left The Real Housewives of New York in the middle of season 12 in June 2020 to move to Chicago with her then fiance Scott Kluth. The couple separated in March 2021.

According to reports, the 46-year-old Mortimer will be replaced by Porsha Williams in the third season, which began filming this month. It is reported that Leah McSweeney, Gisele Bryant, Candice Dillard-Bassett, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton will also join the cast. The premiere of the second season of Ultimate Girls Trip took place on June 23 on the Peacock channel.

Williams’ addition to the cast came after she left “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” before the season 14 premiere in May. Longtime housewife Candi Burruss told us that at first she was afraid of what RHOA would look like after Williams and Cynthia Bailey left.

“When we were preparing for the start of the season, I was a little nervous because I thought: “OK, we’re losing two peaches that are very important to the franchise.” How will it be?” 46-year-old Kandy exclusively told in the March issue of the Us podcast “Getting Real With the Housewives”. “But let me tell you, don’t scold them, this season will be much better than the last few. I would say it’s a very, very good season and I’m glad people are watching it.”

Williams, 41, announced her retirement from the franchise via Instagram in September 2021. “After 10 life-changing, enjoyable, incredible years, it’s finally time to start my next chapter. I won’t be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise next season,” she captioned a carousel of photos taken during her participation in the Bravo series.

The author of the “Porsche Chase” continued: “It was a difficult decision not only to make, but also to come to terms with it. This is the one I’ve been thinking about a lot, and that’s why I know it’s the right one. I have so much love and endless gratitude to my Bravo family and supporters. You have made the past decade truly special. One in which I’ve dealt with incredible ups and incredible downs, and I can honestly say I wouldn’t have gone through some of them without the unconditional love and support I’ve received from all of you.”