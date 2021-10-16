Tinder will find its users a match for the wedding

Tinder has announced its feature called Plus One so that its users do not go alone to the weddings they are invited to.

Announcing its new feature towards the end of the wedding season, Tinder will prevent its users from going to weddings alone. Users who mark the feature called Plus One will be able to find lovers for the wedding via Tinder.

Popular dating app Tinder continues to come up with new features. The company, which went to the in-app purchase period last week, will now help you find a partner for weddings.

Users will not go to the wedding alone with Tinder Plus One

“We know many of our members are looking for partners for weddings they want to attend, and we are now excited to offer them a way to do just that on Tinder,” said Kyle Miller, Tinder VP of Product Innovation. said.

Tinder will partner with WeddingWire, a wedding planning company, to help single guests pay for the wedding season under a new Wedding Grants campaign.

Plus One will allow users to get different social experiences and meet different potential matches for every mood. Plus One will also be part of Tinder’s “Discover” hub, a feature that was recently launched.

Starting today, the first 100 eligible Tinder users to join Plus One will receive $460 to help cover expenses related to upcoming weddings, such as travel, gifts, and lodging. WeddingWire explained that they found that guests spend an average of $460 to attend a wedding, which is why this amount was chosen.

