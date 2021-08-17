Tinder to Deploy Identity Verification Worldwide

Tinder announced this Monday (16) that it will make identity verification available to its members worldwide starting next quarter. To determine how the measure will be implemented, the application studied expert recommendations, user contributions, and each country’s legislation.

Initially, use of the resource will be voluntary if the member’s location does not require verification by law. From there, the platform will study the information received to adopt an approach that it considers “equitable, inclusive and friendly to identity verification”.

The resource has been in operation in Japan since 2019. According to Tinder, the recent decision took into account the lessons learned in this market.

Security investments

The app claims to continue investing in security, in conjunction with experts. “One of the most valuable things Tinder can do to make members feel safe is to bring more confidence that their matches are authentic and more control over who they interact with,” says Rory Kozoll, Head of Trust & Safety Product of the platform .

The app intends to apply $100 million in 2021 to investment in talent, products, technology and moderation efforts to ensure users’ trust and confidence.

Over the past two years, Tinder has launched more than 10 security measures to reduce anonymity and increase member accountability. Among the features already implemented are photo verification and the possibility of face-to-face video chat.

Security Center in Brazil

In July, the app announced a local Security Center to support the well-being of its Brazilian users. The service was built in partnership with local NGOs and includes guidance on safe connections, educational resources and hotlines related to mental health, gender-based violence and broader Internet safety practices.

The Security Center is also available in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan. Brazil was the first country in Latin America to have the resource.