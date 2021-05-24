Tinder Takes Action For Inappropriate Messages

Tinder, which recently announced the Vibe feature to increase the match rate, this time released a new feature for inappropriate messages. Tinder will appear in front of users with a new measure for inappropriate messages.

Tinder will detect inappropriate messages with artificial intelligence

The Tinder, which wants to ensure that users have more accurate matches with the Vibe feature, announced the AYS (Are you sure) feature developed for harassing messages.

When users want to send inappropriate messages, the Tinder says “Are you sure?” will issue a warning.

Tracey Breeden, Head of Security and Social Advocacy, Match Group said, “10 percent of those who wanted to send inappropriate messages during the testing phase gave up their behavior thanks to this feature. These kinds of features show us that the correct interventions are effective on users. “He used expressions.

The feature, which has completed the testing process and is active for all users, will work with the feature to report abusive messages.