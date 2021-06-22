Tinder Releases Profile Videos And News Focused On Generation Z

Tinder announced this Tuesday (22) the arrival of new features to the dating app on Android and iOS, which promise to “expand social and video experiences”. According to the platform, the additions are mainly focused on Generation Z, which represents more than 50% of the service’s users.

One of the new features is the ability to add videos to the profile, allowing people to express themselves better about their preferences. Scheduled for release in Brazil in August, the new function arrives as a complement to the user’s biography, increasing the chances of finding your soul mate.

Featured by the app as an “expansion of how we can meet new people,” the new Explore section will also be available soon. In this space on the platform, users will have the chance to find people who have similar interests to theirs.

Within this new section, there will be features such as Festival Mode, which allows you to add a stamp to your photos, indicating presence at major events. With that, the dating app claims that it will be easier to find a partner to explore all kinds of activities.